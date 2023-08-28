Mentone man detained after short pursuit in Fulton County

Aug. 28—A Mentone man was detained Thursday following a short pursuit in Fulton County.

Deputies with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop with a black 2001 Chevrolet Silverado at approximately 3 a.m. The Silverado did not have a visible license plate and had been observed hitting a curb in the area of E. Ninth Street and Wabash Avenue.

The vehicle failed to yield to deputies. After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed in from of 1723 Mitchell Dr., striking a gazebo and a pier. The vehicle came to a rest in Lake Manitou.

A juvenile passenger, 17, surrendered immediately and complied with officer commands. The driver, Hunter Meeks, 18, of Mentone, disregarded commanded and attempted to swim away before surrendering. Meeks was taken into custody without further incident before being transported for medical treatment. The Juvenile was temporarily detained and later released to family.

According to the sheriff's office, alcohol and speed are both contributing factors to the accident. Airbags did deploy but it is believed seatbelts were not worn at the time.

Assisting deputies were Rochester Police Department, Akron Police Department, Rochester Fire and Lutheran EMS.