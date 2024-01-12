Mentor Chill Out set for Jan. 20

Jan. 11—Mentor Chill Out, featuring a blend of winter-themed activities and family-friendly fun, will take place this year from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 20 at Mentor Civic Center Park.

The main grounds are transformed into a winter wonderland as over 10 ice sculptures will be placed throughout as well as live ice carving shows and a speed carving competition taking place throughout the afternoon by artists from Elegant Ice Creations, according to a news release.

The event kicks off with the inaugural Chill Out .5k (not a typo!) Donut Race, the release stated. Participants must finish their donut and hot chocolate before crossing the finish line.

All participants receive a medal and and organizers recommend pre-registration.

Kids of all ages can enjoy a variety of hands-on activities, including an outdoor ice rink, kids craft tent, outdoor games and an ice slide. Sledding and snowshoeing will also be available if the weather cooperates, the release stated.

There will also be a Chili Cook Off as well as food trucks, including Delish Mobile Kitchen, Scotts Fire and Ice Pizza, and A&M's Donut Wagon.

For those 21 and over, there will be a whiskey tent featuring a flight of assorted shots from Red Eagle Distillery as well as the event's signature drink of Hot Apple Cider with Red Maple Rum. There will also be beers available for purchase as well as hot chocolate.

Everything will be capped off by a fireworks show at 5:45 p.m.

Mentor Chill Out will go on, snow or shine and admission and most activities are free, the release noted.

Mentor Civic Center Park is located at 8600 Munson Road. Learn more at www.mentorchillout.com.