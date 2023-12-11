Mentor High School among those receiving claims of possible terrorist threat; district increases police presence on Dec. 11

Dec. 10—Mentor High School received an email threat of violence from a proclaimed terrorist organization which was found to have no credibility. Out of caution, the district will have increased police presence on Dec. 11.

According to an email from the district to parents and guardians on Dec. 10, Mentor High School was one of many schools to receive an emailed threat of violence from someone claiming to be from a foreign terrorist organization. Immediately, the district contacted Mentor Police for assistance.

The district was informed that Ohio Homeland Security and the FBI are also investigating this email and have found no credible threat.

As an extra precaution, Mentor Police Department plans to have an increased officer presence at Mentor schools on Dec. 11 as the district will be in session per usual.

Per the email, signed by Superintendent Craig Heath:

"We are sharing this not to alarm you, rather to inform you as many districts in our area are experiencing the same situation."

"We treat every report we receive about the safety of our students, staff and schools very seriously, and we investigate thoroughly. I can assure you we will continue to be vigilant about school safety as a top priority. Thank you for your continued support."