Mentor High School changing Wednesday schedule

Feb. 7—Beginning in March, Mentor High School will be changing its Wednesday schedule from a late start to an early dismissal for the remainder of the school year.

According to an email sent to Mentor High students, parents and families signed by Principal Jason Crowe, the early dismissal will provide a consistent start to the day, with classes starting every morning at 7:22 a.m. and the last period of the day ending at 1:42 p.m. rather than 2:26 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The decision to have students dismissed earlier, as opposed to a late start will help address the increase of tardies and behavioral infractions that have occurred during the Late Start period while still providing the staff the opportunity for focused collaboration and training through the Professional Learning Communities, according to the email.

For example, on one of the past Wednesdays, the school experienced an increase of 156 percent of students tardy to their first class compared to the regular start time.

Transportation will continue to run at its normal times on Wednesdays.

Students who ride school buses home will wait in the Student Center after their last class and will be dismissed at 2:26 p.m. for their bus. Students who drive or have another way home can leave at the conclusion of their school day.

Families wanting their child to remain on campus to take their afternoon bus home and not go home another way can contact their child's unit office. The school will have designated quiet areas for students during this time if they prefer a quiet space rather than waiting in the Student Center.

A few of the CTE programs will continue with the standard schedule on Wednesday as they have done throughout the year. The CTE Office will follow up with these students and their families.

SAT Testing and Ohio end-of-course testing will impact the Wednesdays of March 13, April 17, April 24 and May 1. These days will follow a different schedule.