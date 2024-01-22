Mentor-on-the-Lake man arrested on involuntary manslaughter warrant

Jan. 22—Mentor Police recently assisted U.S. Marshals with a warrant arrest that resulted in the apprehension of a Mentor-on-the-Lake man wanted for homicide in Geauga County.

According to a memo to Mentor City Council, on Jan, 12, officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle and arrested Joshua Park from Mentor-on-the-Lake on a warrant out of Geauga County for homicide-involuntary manslaughter.

According to Geauga County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Thomas Rowan, Park was indicted on Dec. 15 on drug trafficking and homicide charges. This case is related to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Geauga County and Park is the suspected supplier.

The overdose occurred on Aug. 21, 2021.

According to Rowan, narcotics detectives worked the case, putting it together to present to the grand jury. These cases involve an extensive investigation and take time.

One of the sheriff's office detectives is assigned to the US Marshal's fugitive task force and that is why they were involved in the arrest.

Park was turned over to U.S. Marshals.