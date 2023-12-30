Mentor-on-the-Lake mayor reflects on productive 2023, anticipates strong 2024

Dec. 30—When reflecting back on 2023 and looking forward to 2024, Mentor-on-the-Lake Mayor David Eva is particularly excited about the additions and upgrades to the city's major thoroughfare — Andrews Road.

Reviewing his city in 2023, Eva quickly pointed out having added WellNow Urgent Care on Andrews Road.

"This is a great addition to the city since our residents have a convenient option for immediate care," he said. "We continue to look for businesses to fill our vacant properties and businesses."

Eva was also proud of a development agreement with Dollar General which was approved. Construction at the former St. Andrews Church is currently underway with completion expected in early 2024.

"The building design will be unique for our area along with the store's contents," Eva said. "We have negotiated a vinyl-sided building design with white signage. Our agreement includes 15 percent of fresh food on sale at this location. This is replacing the former St. Andrews Church, which has been vacant for several years."

"Located on Andrews Road, this will be a convenient shopping option within walking distance for many of our residents," he added.

In addition, remodeling will begin to convert the former Burger King restaurant on Andrews Road into a Chipotle with the city looking for an early summer 2024 opening of the new restaurant.

Eva said the Planning and Zoning Commission along with the City Council is in the process of reviewing a proposal for 30 townhouses at the corner of Andrews Road and Lakeshore Boulevard.

The November election was not only a success personally for Eva, who was re-elected, but also the city residents approved renewal levies police, fire and roads and an additional levy for Lake Overlook Beach Park.

"The renewal levies for our safety services will allow us to continue to offer the high level service our residents deserve," he said. "The road renewal levy covers concrete and asphalt repairs throughout the city. By combining our road program with the city of Mentor, both cities can benefit from the quantity discounts when these road projects go out for bids."

New council members elected in November were Virginia Jeannie Wong in Ward 1 and Skip Gray in Ward 2. Rob Johnson in Ward 3 and Desirea Thompson in Ward 4 ran unopposed in November.

While looking ahead to 2024, Eva said residents should be excited about the opening of Dollar General and Chipotle and officials are hoping to approve the housing development at the corner of Andrews Road and Lakeshore Boulevard.

Also in early 2024, the city is looking for approval to update storm sewers on Southland Drive. With approval, Eva said they should be able to get bids in early summer and complete the project before the end of 2024.

"We also have a bid proposal going out to develop a comprehensive plan for the city," he said. "This will help with planning and development in the city in the future. We continue to work with our state representatives to secure grants or state funding for our Lake Overlook Beach revetment project along with upgrades for our fire and police departments."