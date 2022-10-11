Mentor-on-the-Lake using SCRAM program to allow residents to help police

Oct. 11—With the popularity of video surveillance systems on the rise in many communities, evidence from these devices has frequently helped police officers develop leads and conclude investigations.

Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department is among those continuing to take measures to use video surveillance in helping fight crime in the city.

The Surveillance Camera Registration And Mapping program provides an opportunity for residents and business owners to help officers solve crimes with the help of video surveillance cameras.

Participation in this program is voluntary.

Using the geographic location of registered cameras, Mentor-on-the-Lake Police officers are able to directly contact a registrant to determine if they have helpful recordings, should a crime occur near the registered surveillance system.

Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Chief John Gielink said the program started in October 2019 after a favorable response to poll on Facebook. He said with the popularity of doorbell cameras and other such devices at homes and businesses, this is a way the public can voluntarily help the department with video evidence.

"Some people feel like it is an invasion of their privacy, but we are only asking to use the footage to fill in a more complete picture," Gielink said. "I think as of now we have about 30 or 40 people registered, and we can go to them if something happens in their area and ask to see the video. People should understand that in no way are we trying to obtain personal information or passwords or anything like that."

A disclaimer on the city's website stresses that registration information will be used by the Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department only for official purposes. Any footage containing or related to criminal activity may be collected by the police department for use as evidence during any stage of a criminal proceeding.

In addition, Gielink said the city has three Flock cameras in use which can identify license plates on cars and help officers with stolen vehicles and other criminal activity. They are not used for speed detection.

There are two Flock cameras on Andrews Road and one on Lakeshore Boulevard in Mentor-on-the-Lake. Cost of the cameras is $2,500 per year per camera, according to Gielink.

"There are many communities taking advantage of the Flock technology and we feel it is a very useful tool," he said.