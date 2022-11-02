Mentor man arraigned in Willoughby stabbing incident

Nov. 2—Stephen Flitcraft, a 43-year-old Mentor resident, was arraigned Nov. 1 in Willoughby Municipal Court on two counts of felonious assault following his arrest in the stabbing of a man in Willoughby.

According to a Willoughby Police Department news release, on Oct. 29 at approximately 11:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lakeshore Boulevard to assist Mentor Police in locating a possible crash site.

The release stated a Willoughby resident arrived at a residence in Mentor and stated she was involved in an accident. The female had an arm injury that was suspicious.

Officers began checking the immediate area including Garden Road in Willoughby where she resides and located a Jeep in her driveway. A man was in the driver's seat with multiple stab wounds. The Willoughby Fire Department arrived and attended to the 50-year-old man, found to be the owner of the vehicle.

According to the release, the man was transported to UH LakeWest Medical Center in Willoughby and subsequently taken by emergency helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. The man is in stable but serious condition following surgery.

During the course of the investigation early Oct. 30, Flitcraft was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.