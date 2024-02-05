Mentor man gets 8 to 12 years for pandering obscenity

Feb. 5—A 23-year-old Mentor man has been sentenced to 8 to 12 years in prison on several charges, including counts of pandering obscenity.

According to a memo to city council, on Dec. 20, Chris Ruszkowski pled guilty in Lake County Common Pleas Court to charges of extortion, I.D. fraud, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and two counts of pandering obscenity after an investigation revealed he was attempting to get juvenile females to send nude photos.

Ruszkowski was sentenced on Jan. 29 by Judge Jeffrey W. Ruple.