Mentor man indicted on gross sexual imposition charges

Nov. 15—JEFFERSON — An Ashtabula County grand jury has indicted a Mentor man on two counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.

Richard M. Koenig, 67, a local musician, was indicted on Nov. 3, records show.

A summons to appear was issued on Nov. 4.

The felonies stem from an incident that occurred in Ashtabula County, police said.

Koenig's arraignment will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Common Pleas Judge David Schroeder's courtroom, records show.

In September 2020, Koenig was indicted on rape charges involving a minor female, but at his trial in 2021, a jury acquitted him of the charges, according to court records.