Mentor man pleads guilty to pandering obscenity

Dec. 26—A 23-year-old Mentor man has pled guilty to several charges, including counts of pandering obscenity after an investigation revealed he was attempting to get juvenile females to send nude photos.

According to a memo to city council, on Dec. 20, Chris Ruszkowski pled guilty in Lake County Court of Common Pleas to charges of extortion, I.D. fraud, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and two counts of pandering obscenity.

This is a result of an investigation in which Ruszkowski was attempting to get juvenile females to send him nude photos.

He will be sentenced in January.