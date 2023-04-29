Mentor man sentenced to 18 months in jail for sex crime

Apr. 29—JEFFERSON — A 68-year-old Mentor man will spend the next 18 months in jail after pleading guilty Tuesday to attempted gross sexual imposition, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.

Richard Koenig entered a plea of guilty to the fourth-degree felony, while the count one felony of the indictment, gross sexual imposition, was dismissed in a plea negotiation with prosecutors, court records show.

Common Pleas Judge Marianne Sezon sentenced Koenig to 18 months in jail and as a Tier Two sex offender, meaning that for 25 years he must register every 180 days with the local Sheriff's Office.

Koenig, a local musician, was indicted by a grand jury on Nov. 3, 2022, records show. He's been out of jail on a $30,000 personal recognizance bond since his indictment, records show.

The felonies stem from an incident that occurred in Ashtabula County, police said.

In September 2020, Koenig was indicted on rape charges involving a minor female, but at his trial in 2021, a jury acquitted him of the charges, according to court records.