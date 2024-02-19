Mentor park temporarily closing for deer culling

**Related Video Above: North Olmsted marksmen prepared for deer culling in wooded areas in early January.**

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — A local park is closing temporarily to help “manage overabundant deer populations,” Lake Metroparks announced Sunday.

The city of Mentor has reportedly decided to bring in the help of sharpshooters in areas that aren’t right for controlled archery hunting.

Lake Metroparks is closing Veterans Park starting Monday. They expect to reopen the park by midday Tuesday. The area is going to be under strict security during that time, the park system said.

Anyone interesting in learning more is advised to reach out to Kenn Kaminski with the city at 440-974-5720.

Already this winter, area cities like Parma and North Olmsted have also relied on sharpshooters to help with their deer populations.

