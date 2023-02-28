Mentor Police detective honored for investigation of multi-state financial scam

Feb. 28—Mentor Police Detective Ric Smith was recently presented the Departmental Excellence Award by Mentor Police Chief Ken Gunsch for the successful investigation of a multi-state financial scam.

In August 2022, a Mentor resident had contacted the Mentor Police Department after being scammed out of $68,000, according to a news release. Through the course of his investigation, Smith discovered that a person from Maine had also fallen victim to the same scammer in the amount of $92,000.

Smith worked closely with the Lake County Prosecutor's Office, the victim's bank, and the United States Secret Service, throughout his investigation and was able to locate a suspect operating out of Atlanta, Georgia, the release stated.

The suspect admitted participating in the crime while being questioned by Secret Service agents and implicated another individual at that time.

Smith's work resulted in the return of $140,628 to the victims.

Federal authorities have taken over the case as the suspects face federal charges, the release stated.