Mentor police receive VOCA grant

Oct. 14—The Mentor Police Victim's Advocate Office once again has received the Victims of Crime Act Grant for 2023.

The VOCA grant is federally funded and administered through the Ohio Attorney General's Office to fund programs offering services to crime victims and to offset the salary of the victim's advocate.

"The Mentor Police Victim Advocate, Dianne Medvec, is a vital resource to help victims of crime in Mentor," Mentor Police Chief Ken Gunsch said. "She assists victims with court appearances and other services needed as a result of the crime. Dianne assists victims during their time of need, but she also provides them resources to improve their situations if needed.

"Dianne is professional, knowledgeable and her experience greatly benefits the community."

According to Medvec, due to budget cuts, the maximum allowable grant request for the Mentor Police Victim's Assistance program was set at $24,943. On Oct. 3, the Attorney General made notification that the full amount requested had been awarded and will be used to offset the salary of the victim advocate.

This grant cycle runs from October 2022 through September 2023, Medvec added. The amount for this year is equal to the amount awarded in 2021-2022.

She said that in 2021 the Victim Assistance program served 211 victims of crime. Approximately half of these cases involved domestic violence. The program serves victims of any crimes occurring in Mentor including harassment, stalking, burglary, sex offenses and assaults.

Since Jan. 1, 165 victims have been served to date in 2022, putting the program on track to exceed victims served in 2021, Medvec added.