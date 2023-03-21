Mentor Police respond to handful of Kia thefts

Mar. 21—Over the span of less than 24 hours, Mentor Police took reports of three stolen Kias and three attempted thefts of Kias.

According to the city's weekly memo to City Council, starting in the late evening hours of March 14 and continuing throughout the day on March 15, the department took calls involving theft or attempted theft of Kias, which has become a popular model of vehicle targeted by car thieves in recent months.

According to the memo, on March 14 around 10 p.m., a Kia Forte was stolen from the Giant Eagle lot on Tyler Boulevard. This vehicle was recovered in Euclid the next day.

Around that same time, a 2020 Kia Sportage was stolen from the Holiday Inn parking lot on Reynolds Road. This vehicle has not been recovered.

According to the memo, during the day on March 15, a Kia Sportage was stolen from 7576 Tyler Boulevard and was recovered in Cleveland on March 16.

On March 15, there were also attempted thefts of two vehicles at Points East and one at 7455 Tyler Boulevard. In these three cases, the windows were smashed and the columns peeled, according to the memo.