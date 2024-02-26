Mentor Public Library to have eclipse glasses available

Feb. 26—Mentor Public Library will be distributing eclipse glasses — while supplies last — so people can safely observe the total solar eclipse on April 8.

People can receive them one of two ways:

First, starting March 1, they can sign up at www.mentorpl.org/eclipse. Then they can pick up the glasses from the front desk of the library's Main Branch, 8215 Mentor Ave.

To sign up, the person must have an adult CLEVNET card in good standing. They can receive up to two pairs of glasses per family, because the library is trying to share glasses with as many families are possible, according to a news release.

All glasses must be picked up by April 3.

Second, people can receive glasses for attending or participating in specific, space-themed programs this February, March, and April at Mentor Public Library's four branches.

Registration is required for most of those programs, and people can sign up on the library's website, www.mentorpl.org, or by calling it at 440-255-8811. Registration typically opens two weeks before the program's date.

Finally, the library is hosting a Science Readathon from March 1 to 30. Kids can receive a pair of eclipse glasses when they check out two science books at the Lake or Headlands branches as well as the Children's Department at the Main Branch.

Families can receive a maximum of two pairs this way for the month until supplies run out, the release stated.