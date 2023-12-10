Mentor Public Library hosting Happy Noon Year program

Dec. 10—Kids can celebrate without staying up late at the Happy Noon Year program at 11:15 a.m. Dec. 30 at Mentor Public Library's Main Branch, 8215 Mentor Ave.

Children can get fancied up and come to the party where they can enjoy music, games, dancing, snacks and, of course, a balloon drop, according to a news release.

The party is free to attend and open to all kids from 3 to 10 years old. However, the library

does require that families register beforehand at www.mentorpl.org or by calling the library at 440-255-8811, ext. 3.