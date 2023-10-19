Mentor Public Library to offer six free computer classes in October

Oct. 19—Mentor Public Library is offering six free computer classes at its Main Branch in October, including classes on Facebook and Microsoft Excel.

The classes will be:

—Introduction to Facebook at 2 p.m. Oct. 24. The hands-on class will demonstrate basic Facebook features and tips. Participants should come to class with their Facebook login information and password.

—Excel I at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24, and again at 2 p.m. Oct. 25. In this class, people will learn how to describe a worksheet and its function; create a basic worksheet and learn how to save it to disk; apply simple formulas to perform calculations; apply simple formatting; and explore options for printing a simple worksheet. Microsoft Word experience is necessary.

—Excel II at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25, and again at 2 p.m. Oct. 26. Learn how to create and copy formulas and functions; understand relativity when working with formulas and functions; recognize and troubleshoot errors in formulas and functions; insert, delete and resize rows and columns; and use advanced printing features.

—Excel III at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Learn how to hide and freeze columns and rows, use print area and print titles, conditional formatting, and how to create and format charts.

All of the classes are free. However, registration is required. Anyone can sign up at www.mentorpl.org by calling the library at 440-255-8811, ext. 1.

The library also offers several online courses that teach how to use Microsoft software with the LinkedIn Learning database. The courses are free to watch. For more information, visit www.mentorpl.org/linkedinlearning/.