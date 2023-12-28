Mentor Public Library offering free ACT prep sessions

Dec. 28—Mentor Public Library is offering two free ACT prep sessions this January.

They will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 13 and 20. Students will learn strategies for taking the exam, try sample test questions, and complete a sample test section, according to a news release.

The classes will be led by John Foster, a librarian who has taught at both high school and college levels.

The sessions are free to attend but registration is required by signing up at www.mentorpl.org

or by calling the library at 440-255-8811, ext. 1.

Students can also use the digital service LinkedIn Learning while preparing for the big test. It offers online video courses about taking the ACT, PSAT and SAT. And they are free to use with a MPL card.

These classes are funded by a Libraries Accelerating Learning Grant from the Ohio Department of Education, the release stated.