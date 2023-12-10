Mentor Public Library offers Reading Rockstars series

Dec. 10—Children entering kindergarten through second grade can strengthen their reading skills this winter with the Reading Rockstars series at Mentor Public Library's Headlands Branch, 4669 Corduroy Road.

The program runs at 4 p.m. every Thursday from Dec. 28 to Feb. 1. It's free to attend and no registration is required.

Library staff will reinforce important reading skills using stories, music, games and more, according to a news release. Each session will bolster different skills to help students reach their reading goals.

Reading Rockstars is supported by a Libraries Accelerating Learning grant from the Ohio Department of Education.