Mentor Public Library putting on winter reading challenge

Dec. 10—Adults and teens can read something new and win something too with a reading challenge this winter from Mentor Public Library.

They can earn raffle tickets by filling out the library's bingo card, according to a news release.

Get the bingo card one of three ways:

—Visit mentorpl.beanstack.org

—Sign up on the free Beanstack app

—Pick one up from the reference desk at the library's Main Branch, 8215 Mentor Ave.

Earn a ticket for reading books and completing activities like attending a library program, reading about a president, or borrowing music, movies or audiobooks from the library, the release stated. The library will have prize drawings at the end of January and February.

Meanwhile, children ages 12 and younger can build something big with the library's Lego Tower Reading Challenge this January and February.

Every time children borrow any three books from Mentor Public Library, they can go to the children's desk at the Main Branch. They'll receive two Lego bricks to add to the library's tower.