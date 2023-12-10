Mentor Schools partnership with Lakeland to provide college credits to CTE students

Dec. 10—As Mentor Schools continues to strengthen its relationship with Lakeland Community College and ensure they are helping students become college and career ready, they are announcing some new college credit opportunities for students that will be made available this winter.

Starting in January, College Credit Plus courses will be embedded into six of Mentor's Career Technical Education programs, including Construction, Allied Health, Manufacturing, Marketing and Business Administration, Programming and Software Development and Mentor Fire EMT Academy.

"I would like to congratulate each of our instructors who have gone through the rigorous process to become adjunct faculty through Lakeland Community College and have earned the right to teach these courses in their CTE programs," said Mentor Schools Director of Workforce Development Joseph Glavan.

Jim Capel (Construction), Rachael Inghram (Allied Health), Matt Kulbis (Manufacturing), Lauren Tousignant (Marketing and Business Administration), Melinda O'Connor (Programming and Software Development) and Jerry Craddock (EMT Academy) have all completed the process to become adjunct faculty.

Glavan acknowledged Lakeland Community College partners in the effort including Jennifer Collis, Regina Prosser, Dan Solomon, Erin Fekete, Jami Diemer, Lou Ann Luzar, Laura Barnard, Ryan Hamilton and President Morris Beverage.

Mentor's CTE programs have provided college credit opportunities through a variety of ways, including bilateral agreements with specific college partners and also Career Technical Assurance Guides or Industry Credential Transference Assurance Guides. Through these options, 2022 graduates had the opportunity to earn over 3,000 college credits throughout Career Tech programs.

The Lakeland partnership started this fall when the they piloted the concept with the Mentor Fire EMT Academy. Students have the opportunity to earn eight college credits over the course of a year through Mentor Schools having their instructor become approved as an adjunct faculty at the community college.

The CTE classes will be embedded into the current courses they are taking and with the shift to College Credit Plus, these credits will now be guaranteed to transfer to any Ohio public universities that have equivalent courses.

"The decision to participate in this new CCP opportunity, if qualified, is a family decision and we look forwarding to answering any questions and supporting each family," Glavan said. "We are extremely excited to continue with our mission of helping students become college and career ready and look forward to this new innovative opportunity."