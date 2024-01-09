Mentor stabbing: Woman accused of stabbing man during domestic dispute

Jan. 9—A woman was arrested for reportedly stabbing her boyfriend in the chest with a kitchen knife during a domestic dispute on New Year's Eve in Mentor.

According to a memo to Mentor City Council, on Dec. 31, police responded to 4970 Wake Robin Road for a male who had been stabbed.

The woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the chest with a kitchen knife during a domestic argument. The victim was transported to UH Lake West Medical Center.

She was arrested and charged with felonious assault and domestic violence.