Mentoring is as important as funding for Florida’s children to succeed

Jillian Hasner
·3 min read

Our children are being short-changed, and their futures are being compromised. A thriving society requires more.

Each day, wisdom from aging generations is lost; formative lessons internalized from the agony of conflict, the impact of financial desperation, and the wounds of civil illness are sadly buried and eternally silenced. Our children desperately need to learn lessons from their elders and connect with caring adults to inspire, instruct, and leave an imprint. They need a mentor.

United Way ReadingPals volunteer mentors are trained to use guided lessons and choose a day and time at participating schools that best fits their schedule.
United Way ReadingPals volunteer mentors are trained to use guided lessons and choose a day and time at participating schools that best fits their schedule.

Take Stock in Children of Florida was founded in 1995 to address Florida’s disturbing and economically impacting high school drop-out rate with the mission to break the cycle of poverty through education. For 28 years, Florida’s legislature has invested in mentorship by providing resources that allowed Take Stock to facilitate scholarships, mentors, and hope to nearly 42,000 at-risk students from low-income backgrounds. We are proud of our history, but more is required.

The need to empower Floridians by offering individualized pathways to prosperity and self-sufficiency was identified by Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis in 2021 when she launched Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity. This initiative harnesses the power of community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based communities, nonprofits, and government entities to maximize support for Floridians in need. The initiative has broken down silos, garnered support from both public and private organizations, and given individuals facing a multitude of challenges the means to overcome their circumstances. But more – much more - is required.

According to the Florida Chamber of Commerce’s Florida Scorecard, Florida will create 1.23 million net new jobs by 2030. These jobs require a highly skilled, multidimensional workforce. Employers will demand a labor pool skilled not only in theory but in the practical skills of active listening, coaching, and collaboration — all skills taught by a mentor.

The power of mentorship is seen in the accomplishments of Take Stock students, both in their high school graduation rate and the rate at which they complete bachelor’s degrees and Career and Technical Education certificates. According to the Take Stock in Children 2023-2024 Accountability Report, 97% of Take Stock program participants complete high school, compared to 71% of their non-Take Stock low-income peers in Florida. With coaching and inspiration from their mentor, as well as college knowing and going skills imparted by Take Stock, 70% of Take Stock program scholars graduate from college, a rate that is 2.4 times higher than the national average for their peer group.

Nearly 200 fathers, mentors and men in Tallahassee decided to celebrate Father’s Day with a bike ride and hot breakfast during the second annual Capital City Father’s Day Bike Ride hosted by the Omega Lamplighters, Inc.
Nearly 200 fathers, mentors and men in Tallahassee decided to celebrate Father’s Day with a bike ride and hot breakfast during the second annual Capital City Father’s Day Bike Ride hosted by the Omega Lamplighters, Inc.

For Florida’s economy to flourish and our society to prosper, we must invest in the power of mentorship. And money is not enough; our investment must include the most fleeting of all assets – time. Our students need caring adults to share wisdom and exemplify compassion, and they desperately need hope for their future.

Investing in mentorship yields a rate of return far beyond dollars and cents; the return is reflected in who we are and what we prioritize as a society. An investment in mentorship is an investment in our human connection.

Jillian Hasner
Jillian Hasner

Jillian Hasner has served as President and CEO of Take Stock in Children of Florida since 2015. She is married to former Florida House Majority Leader Adam Hasner, and they make their home in Boca Raton, Florida.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com. Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Mentoring is as important as funding for Florida’s children to succeed

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook and Instagram's algorithms facilitated child sexual harassment, state lawsuit claims

    An unredacted Meta internal presentation has revealed that the company's own employees recommended that 100,000 child users were harassed daily.

  • Green shoots are back on Wall Street. But banks are being careful about saying it.

    Investment banking revenues climbed across Wall Street in the final quarter of 2023, offering hope for 2024. But executives say they remain cautious.

  • Insurtech Getsafe acquires a student loan platform to meet its future clients upstream

    European insurtech company Getsafe has acquired deineStudienfinanzierung, an aptly named German digital platform for student loans that was showcased on the local version of “Shark Tank” in 2019. This is Getsafe's second acquisition in a few months, after it nabbed the German portfolio of ailing French insurtech company Luko, thereby growing its user base to over 550,000 customers. While terms of the deal weren't disclosed, TechCrunch has exclusively learned from Getsafe CEO Christian Wiens that deineStudienfinanzierung will continue operating as a standalone business and that all of its team — "about 10 people" — will continue to be employed after the acquisition.

  • Lions coach Dan Campbell defends S Kerby Joseph after controversial hit: 'That's how we play football here'

    Joseph's hit left Rams TE Tyler Higbee with a torn ACL and MCL.

  • Google CEO says more layoffs expected 'throughout the year' in internal memo

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai has reportedly told remaining employees to expect further layoffs throughout 2024.

  • Apple is now selling Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 with disabled blood oxygen monitor

    Any Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 model you buy from Apple will no longer have a functional blood oxygen monitoring feature in the US, at least for now.

  • Astrobotic's lunar lander will burn up in Earth's atmosphere tomorrow

    Astrobotic’s lunar lander will be reentering Earth’s atmosphere over a remote part of the South Pacific Ocean tomorrow afternoon, bringing to a close the failed moon landing mission. The Peregrine lunar lander is expected to reenter around 4PM EST over an unpopulated stretch of ocean near Fiji, according to coordinates Astrobotic posted in a Wednesday update. The spacecraft will not survive reentry.

  • Unredacted Meta documents reveal 'historical reluctance' to protect children

    Internal Meta documents about child safety have been unsealed as part of a lawsuit filed by the New Mexico Department of Justice against both Meta and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. The documents reveal that Meta not only intentionally marketed its messaging platforms to children, but also knew about the massive volume of inappropriate and sexually explicit content being shared between adults and minors. Meta recognized the risks that Messenger and Instagram DMs posed to underaged users, but failed to prioritize implementing safeguards or outright blocked child safety features because they weren’t profitable.

  • Stock market today: US stocks fall as rate-cut bets get a reality check

    Investors are treading carefully after policymakers warned again about betting too hard on early interest rate cuts.

  • International Battery Company powers up with $35M funding to bridge EV gap in India

    International Battery Company, a startup developing lithium-ion battery cells for electric vehicles, has raised $35 million as it plans to bridge the demand-supply gap in the growing EV market in India. It comes ahead of a bigger round in which the startup is looking to raise around $70 million, TechCrunch exclusively learned and confirmed. India is home to more than 3.5 million EVs, with nearly half of them being electric two-wheelers and less than 10% four-wheelers, while the rest consist of e-rickshaws, three-wheelers and a small number of electric buses, per the data available on the Indian government's Vahan portal.

  • Boeing lost $35 billion in market cap this year, dragging down other air travel stocks

    Airline stocks are down in what has turned out to be a bumpy start to 2024 spurred by Boeing's mid-air accident and a blocked merger.

  • Notion turns its Cron acquisition into an integrated calendar app

    Notion launched a calendar app Wednesday, built and reskinned from Cron, the calendar startup the company bought in 2022. Tight platform-wide integration will be the appeal for Notion’s “tens of millions of users.”

  • Jim and John: Harbaugh Championship Mission, Part 2 begins Saturday

    Until last week, no pair of brothers had ever combined to coach college and pro football champions. Now, the Harbaughs are poised to complete the double in the same year.

  • YouTube to eliminate 100 employees as layoffs at Google continue

    The company will eliminate 100 employees, a spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch. Last week, Google laid off more than 1,000 workers across several divisions, including engineering, services and voice-activated product Google Assistant. “As we’ve said, we’re responsibly investing in our company's biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead,” a Google spokesperson said in a provided statement.

  • Watch SpaceX launch Axiom Space's third private astronaut mission live

    Axiom Space is gearing up to launch its third fully private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. The crew of four will take off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 at 4:49 PM EST on Friday, January 19. The crew is notable for being so international: it includes NASA astronaut and Axiom employee Michael López-Alegria; Italian Air Force Colonel Walter Villadei; Alper Gezeravci, Turkey's first astronaut; and Marcus Wandt, an astronaut with the European Space Agency.

  • The poorest Americans are getting the biggest benefit from falling inflation

    Low-income earners are seeing the strongest wage growth when adjusting for inflation.

  • NASA's robotic, self-assembling structures could be the next phase of space construction

    Fortunately, NASA (as always) is thinking ahead, and has just shown off a self-assembling robotic structure that might just be a crucial part of moving off-planet. Published today in Science Robotics, the paper from NASA Ames Research Center describes the creation and testing of what they call "self-reprogrammable mechanical metamaterials," which is a highly precise way to describe a building that builds itself. "We think this type of construction technology can serve a lot of very general applications," lead author Christine Gregg told TechCrunch.

  • The Ramcharger has been set up to fail

    I'm a huge fan of the Ramcharger and I haven't even driven it yet, but this shouldn't be our first plug-in pickup

  • Davos 2024: Wall Street weighs in on a second Donald Trump presidency

    The mood among top minds in finance on the impact on investors from another Trump presidency is cautiously optimistic, at best.

  • Amazon eyes AI, autonomous vehicles and Asia as $1B industrial innovation fund evolves

    Amazon has spent nearly two years putting an undisclosed portion of its $1 billion industrial innovation fund to work with investments in nearly a dozen U.S. and Israeli startups focused on logistics, the supply chain and customer fulfillment. Now, Amazon is flexing a bit — with an aim to expand geographically and to push into areas like generative AI that support the broader mission, the fund's new head Franziska Bossart told TechCrunch in an exclusive interview. The Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund, which launched in April 2022, is still intent on finding and investing in startups that can help the e-commerce giant deliver goods faster, while improving the experience of customers as well as the employees who work in its warehouses and logistics departments.