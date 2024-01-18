Mentoring is as important as funding for Florida’s children to succeed

Our children are being short-changed, and their futures are being compromised. A thriving society requires more.

Each day, wisdom from aging generations is lost; formative lessons internalized from the agony of conflict, the impact of financial desperation, and the wounds of civil illness are sadly buried and eternally silenced. Our children desperately need to learn lessons from their elders and connect with caring adults to inspire, instruct, and leave an imprint. They need a mentor.

United Way ReadingPals volunteer mentors are trained to use guided lessons and choose a day and time at participating schools that best fits their schedule.

Take Stock in Children of Florida was founded in 1995 to address Florida’s disturbing and economically impacting high school drop-out rate with the mission to break the cycle of poverty through education. For 28 years, Florida’s legislature has invested in mentorship by providing resources that allowed Take Stock to facilitate scholarships, mentors, and hope to nearly 42,000 at-risk students from low-income backgrounds. We are proud of our history, but more is required.

The need to empower Floridians by offering individualized pathways to prosperity and self-sufficiency was identified by Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis in 2021 when she launched Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity. This initiative harnesses the power of community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based communities, nonprofits, and government entities to maximize support for Floridians in need. The initiative has broken down silos, garnered support from both public and private organizations, and given individuals facing a multitude of challenges the means to overcome their circumstances. But more – much more - is required.

According to the Florida Chamber of Commerce’s Florida Scorecard, Florida will create 1.23 million net new jobs by 2030. These jobs require a highly skilled, multidimensional workforce. Employers will demand a labor pool skilled not only in theory but in the practical skills of active listening, coaching, and collaboration — all skills taught by a mentor.

The power of mentorship is seen in the accomplishments of Take Stock students, both in their high school graduation rate and the rate at which they complete bachelor’s degrees and Career and Technical Education certificates. According to the Take Stock in Children 2023-2024 Accountability Report, 97% of Take Stock program participants complete high school, compared to 71% of their non-Take Stock low-income peers in Florida. With coaching and inspiration from their mentor, as well as college knowing and going skills imparted by Take Stock, 70% of Take Stock program scholars graduate from college, a rate that is 2.4 times higher than the national average for their peer group.

For Florida’s economy to flourish and our society to prosper, we must invest in the power of mentorship. And money is not enough; our investment must include the most fleeting of all assets – time. Our students need caring adults to share wisdom and exemplify compassion, and they desperately need hope for their future.

Investing in mentorship yields a rate of return far beyond dollars and cents; the return is reflected in who we are and what we prioritize as a society. An investment in mentorship is an investment in our human connection.

Jillian Hasner

Jillian Hasner has served as President and CEO of Take Stock in Children of Florida since 2015. She is married to former Florida House Majority Leader Adam Hasner, and they make their home in Boca Raton, Florida.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Mentoring is as important as funding for Florida’s children to succeed