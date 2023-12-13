On the Menu: Ice cream shop opens on west side; FARM adds musical menu items

A new ice cream shop opened recently on the west side of Bloomington. Ale's Ice Cream Shop was the dream of co-owner Alejandrina "Gina" Pani Marquez and she, along with her husband, Zach Spaulding, opened the shop at 309 S. Hickory Drive on Dec. 1.

Besides ice cream, the shop has street-food snacks — crepes, popsicles, esquites (Mexican corn, not on the cob), ramen noodles with corn, cheese nachos and chicharron.

The ice cream is made in Indianapolis and has a heavy fat content that makes it creamy. The flavors are Mexican and include ganzo (Mexican snack cake), cafe (coffee), cheesecake, choc oreo, pina colada, Super Man, nutella, vanilla, chicle (bubble gum), nuez (butter pecan), fresas con crema (strawberry cream), fresha leche (strawberries and cream) horchata (cinnamon milk), Ron C'pasa (eggnog raisin), Guayaba (guava) and mango sorbet. The ice cream can be purchased in a cup or waffle cone.

Popsicle flavors include lemon, tamarindo (tamarin), arroz leche (rice milk) and fresas natural (strawberry). The esquites are corn off the cob with mayo, Mexican crumble cheese, lime juice and Tajin. Varieties of fruits in a cup are mango, sandia (watermelon), jicama, pepino (cucumber) and pina (pineapple).

The shop has seating for about 20 people and when the weather warms, there will be a couple of tables outside. Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. On most weekends, people also will be able to purchase food from the Juannita's food truck in the parking lot.

FARMbloomington pairs menu with holiday show "Matilda — The Musical"

FARMbloomington, 108 E. Kirkwood Ave., will offer special menu options based on "Matilda — The Musical," which will be next door at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater Dec. 14-30. The menu will be available 5 p.m. to closing Tuesday through Sunday while the play is being staged.

The menu options are mushy pea soup with smoked ham hocks and mint; Wormwood family TV dinner with turkey a la king, green beans, mashed potatoes and cranberries; and five-layer chocolate cake with chocolate sauce and vanilla ice cream.

Cardinal Spirits offers holiday cocktail kits

Cardinal Spirits will offer holiday cocktail to-go kits now through Dec. 30 for Christmas and New Year's. The kits pair a full-size bottle of Cardinal's spirits with house-made cocktail mix you combine at home to create six or seven cocktails. Pre-order the kits at cardinalspirits.com/carryout and pick them up at the distillery, 922 S. Morton St.

To-go holiday cocktail kits are available at Cardinal Spirits in Bloomington now (Dec. 13) through Dec. 30, 2023.

If you want the kits for Christmas, pre-order by midnight Dec. 20 for pick-up at the distillery on Dec. 22, 23 or 24. Kits are available for Rosemary's Second Baby (Terra Botanical Gin with a cocktail mix of pear, lemon and rosemary), Berry & Bright (Bramble Black Raspberry Vodka with a cocktail mix of blood orange puree, cherry shrub, ginger syrup, rosemary and lemon juice) and Smoked Pear Old Fashioned (Single Malt Straight Whiskey with cocktail syrup of smoked pear, brown sugar, maple syrup, cardamom and cinnamon).

Tor New Year's, pre-order kits by midnight Dec. 28 for pick-up at the distillery on Dec. 30 and 31. The kits available are Holiday 75 (choice of Terra Botanical Gin or Standard Dry Gin with a cocktail mix of cranberry juice, honey, rosemary and lemon juice), Spiced Amaro Spritz (La Boite American Amaro with a cocktail mix of blood orange juice, ginger syrup, rosemary, lemon juice, star anise and cinnamon) and Smoked Pear Old Fashioned (Single Malt Straight Whiskey with a cocktail syrup of smoked pear, brown sugar, maple syrup, cardamom and cinnamon). The first two can have a favorite bubbly added but it's not included in the kits.

Hive offers holiday meals and whole pies

Hive is offering scratch-made meals and pies created with thoughtfully sourced ingredients for the holidays. All meals are fully cooked and chilled with easy reheating instructions.

The Hive holiday meal for four includes a roasted whole chicken, 1 quart of stuffing, a quart of turmeric slaw, a quart of mashed potatoes, gravy and a whole Hive or chocolate pie for $64. If you'd rather have a whole pecan pie, it will cost $3 more.

Holiday meals to feed four people are available at Hive restaurant in Bloomington.

Orders must be made by 3 p.m. Dec. 19 for pick-up between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 23. Supplies are limited; order early to ensure availability.

Hive also has whole Hive and whole chocolate brownie pies for $24.75 each, whole pecan pies for $27.75 and a dozen chocolate sea salt cookies for $17. Take-and-bake pot pies cost $39.50 for four; a pan of stuffing to feed 12 people costs $22; 4-packs of Bloomington Brewing Co. beer are $10.99; a half pint of pimento cheese and a half-pound of cranberry walnut crackers are $16.99.

Orders can be made online at hivebloomington.com/order or calling 812-287-7405.

Truffles hosts holiday walk-around wine tasting

Truffles restaurant will host a holiday walk-around wine tasting 6-8 p.m. Dec. 14 that will feature eight different wines and light hors d'oeuvres.

Admission is $20 per person for a half-hour time of tasting. Times begin at 6 p.m. with the last at 7:30. For reservations, call 812-330-1111. Truffles is at 1131 S. College Mall Road.

