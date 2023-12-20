On the Menu: Vivencia adds early bird menu; FARM taking New Year's Eve reservations

Vivencia is now offering an early bird menu.

Vivencia Latin Flavors restaurant, 2800 E. Buick Cadillac Blvd., now offers an early bird menu from 7 to 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday for $7.99 per person. There are 10 breakfast options with some combinations only available as an early bird item.

Menu options include a half-order of biscuits and gravy with hash browns; two eggs and two pancakes; one egg, choice of meat and one pancake; two eggs and a half-order of biscuits and gravy; eggs and cheese on toast with a choice of meat; one egg, choice of meat and toast; a waffle with a choice of meat; loaded hash browns, two eggs and toast; two pieces of French toast and a choice of meat; and a breakfast quesadilla with scrambled egg, cheese, peppers, onions and bacon. Meat choices are bacon or sausage patties.

The restaurant also serves lunch and dinner and is open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

FARMbloomington taking New Year's Eve reservations

FARMbloomington invites you to spend New Year's Eve having dinner followed by dancing in The Root Cellar Lounge in FARM's basement. FARM will have its regular-priced a la carte menu sprinkled with a few specials. Featured items will include cream of celery root soup with wild mushrooms and truffle; smoked salmon with poached egg, capers and red onion served with rye toasts; Old Lang Syne pizza with tuna sashimi, crème fraiche, wasabi cream and nori; and crème brulee with Champagne poached pears.

Reservations will be taken for seatings between 5 and 9:30 p.m. The Root Cellar will be open 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. with no cover charge on New Year's Eve. FARMbloomington is at 108 E. Kirkwood Ave. For reservations, call 812-323-0002.

Other restaurants open on New Year's Eve

Other restaurants that are open on New Year's Eve include:

This is not a complete list, so call or check online for your favorite restaurant.

Restaurants open on Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day

These restaurants will be open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day:

Taste of India, 316 E. Fourth St., will be open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for lunch buffet and 4:30-10 p.m. for dinner on Christmas Eve and Day;

Uptown Cafe, 102 E. Kirkwood Ave., open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for brunch;

Brown County Chocolate Moose will be open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Christmas Eve;

Bloomington Bagel's Dunn Street location will be open until noon on Christmas Eve;

Siam House, 430 E. Fourth St., noon-9 p.m. Christmas Eve (will close early if not busy).

Scenic View, 4600 S. Ind. 446, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Christmas Eve.

These restaurants will be open both Christmas Eve and Day:

