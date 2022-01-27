Meow Lab Launched the First Project and Appointed Ran Zheng as Independent Art Director

International art product design group, Meow Lab, announced the launch of Angle Of History, its flagship product, and the appointment of the multi-dimensional artist, Ran Zheng, as Independent Art Director

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / The team at Meow Lab, an international art product design group owned by Cicada Modern, has taken a step closer to meeting the needs of its clients and recently launched their first project called Angle Of History. The company currently serves over 100 domestic and overseas premium brands, collaborating with outstanding artists, designers, and celebrities worldwide to produce the highest-quality content and experience.

In a related development, the lab has appointed talented designer Ran Zheng as the Independent Art Director, who was responsible for both the brand and product design of Meow. Ran obtained inspiration from the ancient seal script style in the history of Chinese fonts and created a unique logo symbol for Meow by presenting the 3D effect of a lantern. On the other hand, the introduction of Meow's first art product-Angle of history, has perfectly illustrated Ran's outstanding design concept and style.

The Idea of Meow comes from the combination of the Chinese word "妙" (pronunciation: meow), which stands for "beautiful and magical" and the sounds made by cats, which adds a sense of youth and liveliness to the brand positioning. Meow's main objective is to create an art brand for the next generation of collectors.

"The design of the logo and the packaging for each new product also falls on me," says Ran, "The packaging design is part of our brand image as well, so the outer packaging will definitely have our brand logo. And there would be more collaborated products coming out on Little Red APP and Wechat afterward".

（Angle of History)

Ran Zheng's extensive design experience and unique personal style will be assets to the company, with features that have made her work popular worldwide already palpable in the recently launched product. The design team led by Ran had created the brand identity, graphic system and website. Angle of History, the first-ever 3D lenticular print for the well-known Japanese artist Hikari Shimoda, who had held her exhibitions around the world from Asia to North America, is not just the first art derivative designed by Ran, but also a good start for Meow, with it selling out within a month and attracting buyers from different parts of the world.

"Meow is targeting artists all over the world, with the main duty of building art brands including art derivatives", Ran explained, "Making art derivatives is different from making art products. We need to extract the core of the work and then recreate. I am responsible for not only the design of art derivatives but also the visual language of Meow's website and advertisements".

As the designer of their first art product, Ran helped Meow to get good media exposure and engagement on popular social platforms such as Little Red Book App and TikTok. This art product also helped Meow to accomplish a great deal of sales, as the 200 limited edition of Angle of History sold out in only a few hours. There is no doubt that Ran Zheng has greatly contributed to Meow and has been playing a leading role in their business.

For more information about the first product and the branding developed by Ran Zheng, please visit https://www.meow-lab.com/

