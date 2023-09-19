Meow Wolf goes airborne with hot air balloon

Sep. 18—Meow Wolf is going airborne.

The art collective with locations in four states will debut its hot air balloon "Skyworm" at 7 a.m., Oct. 5, at Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque, preceding the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta that starts two days later.

Meow Wolf describes the balloon as "a feat in perspective shifting and optical illusion." The balloon's creative director is Chadney Everett, and the designer is Jeff Hantman. The balloon was produced in collaboration with Albuquerque hot air balloon company Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Ride Co.

"To me, 'Skyworm' captures the essence of Meow Wolf's immersive and otherworldly experience," Hantman said in a news release.

The balloon is not the first time Meow Wolf has expressed its creativity beyond exhibitions. Meow Wolf also has the "Kaleidoscape" ride at the Elitch Gardens amusement park near its Convergence Station exhibition in Denver.

"Skyworm" will fly each day of the Balloon Fiesta, which runs Oct. 7 to Oct. 15.