Is MEP Infrastructure Developers (NSE:MEP) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies MEP Infrastructure Developers Limited (NSE:MEP) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does MEP Infrastructure Developers Carry?

As you can see below, MEP Infrastructure Developers had ₹22.3b of debt at March 2019, down from ₹30.3b a year prior. However, it does have ₹6.70b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹15.6b.

NSEI:MEP Historical Debt, August 5th 2019 More

How Healthy Is MEP Infrastructure Developers's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that MEP Infrastructure Developers had liabilities of ₹24.3b due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹25.1b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹6.70b and ₹3.60b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total ₹39.1b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the ₹5.74b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, MEP Infrastructure Developers would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Even though MEP Infrastructure Developers's debt is only 1.8, its interest cover is really very low at 1.0. This does have us wondering if the company pays high interest because it is considered risky. In any case, it's safe to say the company has meaningful debt. Sadly, MEP Infrastructure Developers's EBIT actually dropped 3.3% in the last year. If earnings continue on that decline then managing that debt will be difficult like delivering hot soup on a unicycle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if MEP Infrastructure Developers can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.