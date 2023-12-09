MEPs urge Polish president and EU leadership to address blockade of Polish-Ukrainian border

A group of MEPs has urged Polish President Andrzej Duda and the heads of EU agencies to take steps to put an end to the Polish hauliers' blockade of the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Source: Lithuanian MEP Andrius Kubilius posted the text of the address to Duda; the presidents of the European Commission, European Council and European Parliament; and two European Commissioners on Twitter

Details: MEPs highlight that this blockade undermines Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russian aggression, particularly since military equipment and parts for its manufacture are being imported through the border. Furthermore, Polish protesters' actions hamper the delivery of humanitarian aid from European volunteers.

The address's authors point out that the actions of Polish hauliers bear a resemblance to another blockade, the one engineered by Russia, which blocked free access to Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea.

"Another blockade of Ukraine of a similar kind is undertaken by the aggressor state – Russia, which uses military force to block free access to Ukrainian ports of the Black Sea," MEPs stated.

European lawmakers believe this situation is totally unacceptable, serves the interests of the Kremlin, and damages the EU's reputation.

"As Members of European Parliament, we cannot remain silent bystanders, when the most important European value of solidarity, solidarity with Ukraine, is being damaged," the address added.

The statement's authors also indicate considerable economic harm to Ukraine caused by the blockade. They believe Polish carriers must bear responsibility by compensating Ukraine for these losses.

Furthermore, the MEPs stated that the lack of a proper response to the "Polish blockade" is prompting others to take similar actions.

"The decision to facilitate border crossings with the EU for Ukrainian lorries was taken at the EU level. It should therefore be an EU-level action to ensure the compliance with the EU decision".

