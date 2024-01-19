Mequon mows down the competition, boasts third largest yards in the nation, study says

In Mequon, the grass is not just greener; it's the reason the city clinched the third spot for the largest yards in the U.S. ― where lawns are measured not in square feet, but in acres of envy.

Where can you be a city dweller in a house with a big yard? That's the question lawn care company LawnStarter sought to answer in their 2024 ranking of cities with the biggest yards in the U.S.

LawnStarter compared the 2,000 biggest U.S. cities based on the average yard sizes of single-family homes from the Federal Housing Finance Agency and found that Mequon, with an average yard acreage of 0.966, had the third largest yards in the country behind second-ranked Linton Hall, Virginia, and No. 1 Carney, Maryland.

Another Wisconsin city, Caledonia, placed high in the ranking, clinching the fourth spot with an average yard acreage of 0.951.

Overall, the study concluded that small-city living offers the most yard space. Each of the top 10 cities has a population below 50,000, according to the study. At the bottom of the ranking is where more crowded cities like New York (No. 1,993) and San Francisco (No. 1,998) placed.

North Carolina and Texas tied with the most cities — 15 each — in the top 150. Most cities in other Southern states like Arkansas, Georgia and Tennessee finished in the top half of the ranking. Wisconsin tied with Texas for having the most cities in the top ten — two each.

When contacted by the Journal Sentinel, Mequon Community Development Director Kim Tollefson declined to be interviewed for this story.

