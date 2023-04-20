Mequon-Thiensville School District employee resigns after being charged with felony retail theft

Mequon-Thiensville School District's director of educational services has resigned following a felony charge related to the theft of more than $800 of merchandise from the Meijer store in Grafton.

On the afternoon of April 17, the Mequon-Thiensville School District Board of Education approved Kevin Deering's resignation from the district, effective immediately, according to a news release from the district.

Deering is no longer working for the Mequon-Thiensville School District. No further comment will be made by district officials on this matter, according to the release.

Deering was charged in Ozaukee County Circuit Court with retail theft on April 10. If convicted, he faces a fine of up to $10,000 and up to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Between February 14 and April 2, Deering was seen stealing items on 10 separate occasions, according to the criminal complaint. Among all of the known incidents, Meijer, at 1600 N. Port Washington Road in the Village of Grafton, reports a total loss of $864.47.

Deering's actions involved "skip scanning," where he would have several of the same item but would only scan and pay for one of them, according to the complaint.

Officers spoke to Deering and he indicated he did not realize he was doing this and that he would pay for the items. He later stated that he understood if it was on video, and that he wanted to cooperate, according to the complaint.

Deering is next due in court for a status hearing May 9.

Contact Alex Groth at agroth@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @grothalexandria.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Mequon-Thiensville District employee resigns after felony theft charge