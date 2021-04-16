- By GF Value





The stock of MER Telemanagement Solutions (NAS:MTSL, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $3.86 per share and the market cap of $17.3 million, MER Telemanagement Solutions stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for MER Telemanagement Solutions is shown in the chart below.





MER Telemanagement Solutions Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Because MER Telemanagement Solutions is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. MER Telemanagement Solutions has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10000.00, which ranks better than 100% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks MER Telemanagement Solutions's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of MER Telemanagement Solutions over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. MER Telemanagement Solutions has been profitable 4 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.7 million and loss of $0.103 a share. Its operating margin is -3.17%, which ranks worse than 80% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of MER Telemanagement Solutions at 2 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of MER Telemanagement Solutions over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of MER Telemanagement Solutions is -27.2%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 56.9%, which ranks better than 93% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, MER Telemanagement Solutions's ROIC was -2.43, while its WACC came in at 7.10. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of MER Telemanagement Solutions is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of MER Telemanagement Solutions (NAS:MTSL, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 93% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. To learn more about MER Telemanagement Solutions stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

