Is MercadoLibre a Buy?

South America-based MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) might be best thought of as an integrated ecosystem of e-commerce services operating within many Latin American markets. This ecosystem includes a marketplace platform where third-party sellers can list products for sale, a digital payments platform, virtual classifieds, a marketing and advertising platform, and a logistics and delivery system. In Argentina, MercadoLibre has even launched an asset management platform. The company is obviously seeing a good deal of success, and based on web traffic, it is the e-commerce leader in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay.

More than most domestic companies, MercadoLibre is besieged by competitive and geopolitical risks unique to the regions in which it operates, while simultaneously presented with enormous opportunities due to those same regions' underdeveloped markets. As these competing thoughts take turns capturing investors' imaginations, Mercado's stock price has been known to fluctuate wildly. From last March to Christmas Eve, the stock price plunged 38%, only to climb 34% from its holiday lows to the present day. With the stock still down about 15% from its all-time highs, let's take a closer look to determine if this Latin American e-commerce company might be a good fit for your portfolio.

Merchant in restaurant hands back credit card to customer. More

MercadoLibre's mobile point-of-sale solutions division is quickly becoming one of MercadoPago's fastest-growing segments, growing 636% year over year, and representing almost half of MercadoPago's off-platform payment volume. Image source: Getty Images.

Crunching the numbers

In the company's 2018 third quarter, revenue rose to $355.3 million, an incredible 58.3% increase year over year. This top-line growth was spurred by growth in its online marketplace, which facilitated the sale of 83.5 million products, a 12.5% increase over 2017's third quarter. Meanwhile, gross merchandise volume (GMV) grew to nearly $3 billion, a 27.9% increase (both growth rates adjusted to make foreign exchange neutral).

Investors found little cause for concern in Mercado's growth or revenue but, rather, in its increasing costs and disappearing earnings. Total operating expenses increased almost 22% to $180.7 million, while earnings per share (EPS) came in at a loss -- yes, a loss -- of -$0.23. That's down from a positive EPS of $0.63 in 2017's third quarter. How can a once-profitable company show so much growth but still see earnings decline at such a drastic rate? What's behind this seemingly contradictory tale told by the company's latest quarterly results?

Causes for concern

MercadoLibre investors certainly endured a turbulent year in 2018, with a number of events taking their collective pound of flesh from its profitability. In December 2017, MercadoLibre decided to deconsolidate its operations in Venezuela. In the company's 2017 fourth-quarter conference call, CFO Pedro Arnt explained this decision, stating, "We have determined that we no longer have full accounting control of our subsidiaries in that country as a result of Venezuela's recent selective default determination, of increasingly restrictive exchange controls, sanctions on government officials, and other operating restrictions that have hindered materially our ability to make key financial decisions for that market."