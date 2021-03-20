Is Mercadolibre (MELI) Stock A Buy or Sell?

Abigail Fisher
·6 min read

The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the fourth quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of December 31st. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive review of these public filings is finally over, so this article is set to reveal the smart money sentiment towards Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Is MELI stock a buy or sell? Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) has experienced a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers in recent months. Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) was in 79 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. The all time high for this statistic is 81. There were 81 hedge funds in our database with MELI holdings at the end of September. Our calculations also showed that MELI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings).

In today’s marketplace there are a lot of methods stock traders employ to appraise publicly traded companies. Some of the best methods are hedge fund and insider trading activity. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite fund managers can outpace their index-focused peers by a superb margin (see the details here).

Rajiv Jain of GQG Partners
Rajiv Jain of GQG Partners

Rajiv Jain of GQG Partners

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. Recently Oregon became the first state to legalize psychedelic mushrooms which are shown to have promising results in treating depression, addiction, and PTSD in early stage academic studies. So, we are checking out this psychedelic drug stock idea right now. We go through lists like the 10 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage (or at the end of this article). Keeping this in mind we're going to analyze the latest hedge fund action encompassing Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Do Hedge Funds Think MELI Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 79 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -2% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in MELI over the last 22 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners has the biggest position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI), worth close to $1.8153 billion, amounting to 6.2% of its total 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Lone Pine Capital, holding a $1.0003 billion position; 3.6% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Other members of the smart money with similar optimism encompass Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global, Panayotis Takis Sparaggis's Alkeon Capital Management and Alex Sacerdote's Whale Rock Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Anabranch Capital allocated the biggest weight to Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI), around 17.66% of its 13F portfolio. Kora Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 15.05 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to MELI.

Judging by the fact that Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) has experienced bearish sentiment from hedge fund managers, logic holds that there were a few fund managers who were dropping their entire stakes heading into Q1. It's worth mentioning that Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group dumped the biggest investment of the "upper crust" of funds watched by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $73.6 million in stock. David Ma's fund, Composite Capital, also cut its stock, about $46.3 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest fell by 2 funds heading into Q1.

Let's check out hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) but similarly valued. We will take a look at The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX), Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW), S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI), Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS), and Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI). All of these stocks' market caps are similar to MELI's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position TJX,68,2297227,-10 ANTM,70,5186728,5 SNOW,54,7723382,-5 SPGI,75,3807859,4 AMAT,61,3632227,2 ZTS,61,2389697,3 CNI,31,2188963,5 Average,60,3889440,0.6 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 60 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $3889 million. That figure was $8767 million in MELI's case. S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) is the least popular one with only 31 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) is more popular among hedge funds. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for MELI is 82.3. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 81.2% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 26 percentage points. These stocks gained 7% in 2021 through March 12th and still beat the market by 1.6 percentage points. Unfortunately MELI wasn't nearly as popular as these 30 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on MELI were disappointed as the stock returned -7.5% since the end of the fourth quarter (through 3/12) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds as most of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Related Content

Recommended Stories

  • What's Happening With Alibaba Stock And Boeing Stock Today?

    One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Alibaba and Boeing today. Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintains Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) with a Buy and raises the price target from $326 to $330. Following the price target update by Truist, shares of Alibaba are up by 2.03% at $241.22. Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino maintains Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) with a Positive and raises the price target from $250 to $300. Shares of Boeing are trading slightly lower, however, by 0.4% at $254.99. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat's Happening With Plug Power Stock Today?Thinking About Buying Stock In Ford, Apple, Beyond Meat Or Starbucks?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Is Salesforce Stock a Buy?

    Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) is one the largest software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies in the world. Historically, Salesforce has been a great investment. Consumers interact with businesses in a variety of ways: marketing content, online stores, sales personnel, customer service agents, and many more.

  • How Netflix's 'The Crown' Benefited From Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Interview

    An exclusive interview between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey had strong numbers for CBS. Another media company probably benefited from the interview, as well. What Happened: Viewership for “The Crown,” a series about the British royal family, rose around the airing of the interview. Variety reports that Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) saw viewership for “The Crown” peak on March 1, the day after the show won several Golden Globes and highlights of the interview were released. Viewership also spiked for “The Crown” the day the interview aired on ViacomCBS Inc's (NASDAQ: VIAC) CBS network. Nielsen reports more than 21 million viewers in the U.S. watched the interview. Average viewership was double the normal amount in many of the days surrounding the interview, according to data from ReelGood. Related Link: Netflix Has Record-Breaking December Holiday Week Thanks To Bridgerton And We Can Be Heroes Why It’s Important: “The Crown” is one of the most successful original shows for Netflix. Netflix doesn’t release regular viewership metrics, but did say in January the show has been watched by over 100 million viewers since its launch. Season 4 of “The Crown” was watched by more viewers in the first 28 days than any of the other three seasons, according to the company. At the 78th Annual Golden Globes on Feb. 4, the show won Best Drama, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. The British royal family has distanced itself from "The Crown" and said it is inaccurate. Prince Harry did say on “The Late Late Show with James Corden": “It gives you a rough idea about what lifestyle is, the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.” While Prince Harry said the "The Crown" is not accurate, he also offered up this during the Corden interview: “I’m way more comfortable with ‘The Crown’ that I am seeing the stories written about my family, my wife or myself.” Two more seasons of “The Crown” are set to be released on Netflix. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle previously signed a deal for content on Netflix. Netflix passed the 200 million subscriber mark in 2020. Price Action: Netflix shares are up 1% to $507.49 on Friday. (Photo: Emma Corrin portrays Princess Diana in the fourth season of "The Crown." Photo courtesy of IMdb.) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'The Last Blockbuster' Documentary Is Coming To Netflix: Cause, Meet Effect© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • J.T. Miller scores in OT, Canucks beat Canadiens 3-2

    J.T. Miller scored at 2:01 of overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks their fourth straight victory, 3-2 over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night. Miller scored his ninth of the season moments after Montreal’s Josh Anderson failed to convert a breakaway attempt. Miller drove down the left side, cut across the front of the net and put a backhand shot past goalie Jake Allen to give Vancouver its seventh win in eight contests.

  • Hailey Baldwin says she regrets getting a tattoo of a handgun when she was 18

    The 24-year-old model, who has over 20 tattoos on her body, said she said she "would never" get the gun tattoo today.

  • George W Bush says he was left ‘sick to stomach’ by Capitol riots

    ‘I’m still disturbed when I think about it’

  • A private investigator says The Sun paid him to dig up private information on Meghan Markle and her family

    The Sun hired a famous private investigator to get information on Meghan Markle. He says he accessed her phone and Social Security numbers.

  • Myanmar junta faces calls to halt bloodshed but more die in anti-coup protests

    Calls for dialogue and the end to the bloodshed came from several of Myanmar's Southeast Asian neighbours led by Indonesia - an unusual stance in regional diplomacy. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned what he denounced as the military's continuing brutal violence. The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation condemning the coup and lawmakers decried the increasingly harsh tactics used to suppress the demonstrations that have swept over Myanmar since the overthrow of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1.

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol

  • Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights

    The eruption of a long-dormant volcano that sent streams of lava flowing across a small valley in southwestern Iceland is easing and shouldn’t interfere with air travel, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said Saturday. The fissure eruption began at around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the Geldinga Valley, about 32 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of the capital, Reykjavik, the Met Office said. This southwestern corner of Iceland is the most heavily populated part of the country.

  • France restarts AstraZeneca vaccine - but only for over 55s

    France's 55-year old prime minister received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on Friday just hours after the country's health regulator advised against giving the drug to people under 55 over blood clot risks. Mr Castex was administered the vaccine in front of the cameras in a bid to boost confidence in the jab, which is at a record low. Only 20 per cent of French say they would be prepared to take a dose of the Anglo-Swedish serum. "I did not feel a thing even though I am a little squeamish," Mr Castex said at a hospital outside Paris. On Friday, Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, said she was ready to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca's coronavirus jab if offered when it is her turn to be inoculated in a bid to reassure Germans of the vaccine's efficacy following weeks of mixed messages across Europe. "Yes I would take the AstraZeneca vaccine," she said, adding however she "would like to wait until it's my turn but I would in any case". Previously, she said she would not take the jab as at that time it was not recommended for Germans in her age group. Mario Draghi, the Italian prime minister, made a similar statement on Friday, saying: "My age group is among those who are allowed to have the vaccine and yes, I will have the AstraZeneca." He added that his son had already been given the jab in the UK. The French National Authority for Health (HAS) said its recommendation to suspend vaccinations for those under 55 was based on the fact that blood clots in France and other European countries had only been seen in those aged under that age. The French advice differs from the European Medicines Agency, which on Thursday concluded that the vaccine is safe for all age groups.

  • Sarm Heslop's boyfriend refusing to allow search of yacht from where she disappeared, police say

    The boyfriend of a British woman who vanished without trace has refused to allow police to search the US Virgin Islands yacht where she was last seen alive, police have said. A huge search has been underway for 41-year-old Sarm Heslop since she went missing from the 47ft luxury charter catamaran Siren Song on March 8, with coast guards, police and local volunteers scouring the beach and waters of St John island. But police have now revealed that Ms Heslop’s boyfriend and owner of the boat, Ryan Bane, has refused to allow officers to search the vessel. In a statement issued Friday evening Virgin Islands Police Department said: “Soon after reporting Ms. Heslop missing, Mr. Bane acquired the services of an attorney. Upon his attorney’s advice, Mr. Bane exercised his constitutional right to remain silent and denied officers’ requests to search the vessel.” USVI police spokesman Toby Derima added: "We would need to get a warrant to search the boat. We would need to show the court that we had probable cause to search the boat, as this is not yet a criminal case. "We thought we could just ask Mr Bane to search the boat and he would say yes and he didn't. That is his right. Getting the search warrant would be the next step, however we are still searching, doing regular inspections of the areas and speaking to potential witnesses."

  • After a predawn Interstate 95 crash in Miami, the driver jumped to her death, FHP said

    The woman who was found dead in the street at Northwest 71st Street and Fifth Place around 4:15 a.m. Saturday had just been in a crash on Interstate 95.

  • The gold-plated Boeing 757 owned by former President Trump is sitting empty at a New York airport, amid reports that the plane requires costly repairs

    Former President Donald Trump's luxury plane has apparently fallen into disrepair. It comes after reports that his net worth has significantly fallen.

  • A father dropped his 2-year-old daughter into the enclosure of an angry African bull elephant at San Diego Zoo

    The unidentified 25-year-old lost his grip on his 2-year-old daughter while trying to climb out of the enclosure, but both escaped uninjured.

  • 'Spoiled, ungrateful millionaires:' Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview divides Britons and Americans

    "This interview has removed all remaining sympathy I had for the couple," one English man said.

  • ‘Justice League’ Fans Shouldn’t Forget About the Ezra Miller Attack Video

    Roy Rochlin/GettyThanks to one of the most notorious fan campaigns of all time, Warner Bros. Pictures released Zack Snyder’s Justice League—aka “The Snyder Cut”—on HBO Max Thursday. Despite the ardent campaign to reveal what the original director’s film would have looked like before Joss Whedon stepped in, the Snyder cut has received mixed reviews. The film also debuts after Warner Bros. chose to stand by DC Films president Walter Hamada—whom Cyborg actor Ray Fisher accused of attempting to undermine a misconduct investigation into abusive and racist behavior on the Justice League set in order to protect his “friend and former co-president,” producer Geoff Johns. (A WarnerMedia rep’s statement said, in part, that “an extensive investigation was conducted by an outside law firm, led by a former federal judge who has assured WarnerMedia that there were no impediments to the investigation.”)But discussion surrounding the film’s release appears to ignore another controversy that erupted last spring—one that, in some ways, appears to have gotten lost in the early days of pandemic-induced quarantine. ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Producer Deborah Snyder on Joss Whedon, DC Fans, and the ‘Joy’ of ClosureIn early April, a video surfaced online in which The Flash actor Ezra Miller appeared to choke a woman and throw her to the ground.The video, taken outside in the snow, lasts only seven seconds. Miller, clad in a red coat, calls out, “Did you wanna fight? Is that the deal?” The woman approaches them, waving her arms and seemingly smiling. Miller grabs her by the throat and pushes her back against a metal container before pushing her to the ground as another voice—seemingly that of the camera operator—says, “Whoa, bro, bro, bro.” The camera lowers before the clip abruptly ends.The video surfaced on Twitter and Reddit, but has largely been treated as rumor. But Variety did manage to confirm the incident with a source soon after the clip materialized.The incident reportedly occurred outside the bar and café Prikið Kaffihús in Reykjavík, Iceland. A source from the watering hole confirmed to Variety that the incident occurred on April 1 at roughly 6 p.m., when a few “quite pushy” fans approached the actor. Although some online came to believe at the time that the video was some sort of prank, or perhaps taken out of context, the source told Variety it was a serious altercation. They also confirmed the person involved was Miller. (The Daily Beast reached out to one of the original posters of the video and to Prikið for more details, but received no response.)In the end, the source said, Prikið staff escorted Miller from the premises. Reykjavík Metropolitan Police press officer Gunnar Rúnar Sveinbjörnsson told The Daily Beast in an email that police were not called to the scene, and that no one was arrested or placed in custody. Representatives for Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, first saw a career breakout in the early 2010s—first with the 2011 psychological thriller We Need to Talk About Kevin, and a year later with the coming-of-age drama The Perks of Being a Wallflower. After a harrowing turn in The Stanford Prison Experiment in 2015, Miller had a major breakthrough in 2016, debuting both as The Flash in Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but also as Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller in Zack Snyder's Justice League HBO Max And so, Miller remains a key ingredient in two massive Warner franchises. Fantastic Beasts will release its third installment next year (minus Johnny Depp), and then 2022 will bring Miller the standalone vehicle The Flash—in which they will star opposite Kiersey Clemons as Iris West. Michael Keaton is also on board to reprise his role as Batman.As Miller’s star continues to rise, the silence surrounding the video will only grow more conspicuous.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Father accused of bringing, dropping child in San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    The man allegedly dropped the child in the enclosure where an animal appeared ready to charge, authorities said.

  • Man carries toddler into San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    A father allegedly carried his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant habitat at the famous San Diego Zoo to take a photo with the animals, police said Friday. An elephant seemed like it wanted to charge at them, and the father dropped his child when they tried to escape the enclosure, San Diego Police Sgt. Ariel Savage told NBC San Diego. The elephant was not harmed, zoo officials told The San Diego Union-Tribune.