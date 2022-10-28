MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock Surged in the Third Quarter

Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen International Growth Strategy” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The portfolio returned -9.26% net of fees in the third quarter compared to -9.91% return for the MSCI ACWI (ex-US) Index. The portfolio’s outperformance in the quarter was driven by underweight exposure to the financials and industrials sectors and zero-weight exposure to materials sector. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Polen Capital discussed stocks like MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is an online commerce platform. On October 26, 2022, MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) stock closed at $833.36 per share. One-month return of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) was 0.44% and its shares lost 45.06% of their value over the last 52 weeks. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion.

Polen Capital made the following comment about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI), a leading e-commerce marketplace and payments platform in Latin America, delivered better-than-expected results amidst a challenging backdrop. These results highlighted particularly robust results in their fintech segment, Mercado Pago, which surpassed $30 billion in total payment volume. Management has struck the right balance between being disciplined on margins given the macro backdrop, but also investing where appropriate as the company is in a much better financial position than many competitors, based on our research. We believe structural tailwinds like the transition to e-commerce and digital payments will continue to drive growth long term.”

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 68 hedge fund portfolios held MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) at the end of the second quarter which was 63 in the previous quarter.

