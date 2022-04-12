Is MercadoLibre (MELI) A Wise Investment Pick?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

Mercator International, an investment management firm, published its "Mercator International Opportunity Fund" fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In Q4 2021 and early in the new year 2022, rising inflation and a more hawkish Fed led to a selloff of growth stocks. The Mercator International Opportunity Fund had a -3.65% return for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmark, the MSCI EAFE Index which had a 2.75% return for the same period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Mercator International Opportunity Fund, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) and discussed its stance on the firm. Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is a Buenos Aires, Argentina-based online marketplace company with a $58.5 billion market capitalization, and is currently spearheaded by its CEO, Stelleo Passos Tolda. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) delivered a -13.00% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are downp by -27.16%. The stock closed at $1,160.80 per share on April 08, 2022.

Here is what Mercator International Opportunity Fund has to say about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Disruptive technology also tends to create a new breed of portfolio managers. These often younger investors have better insight into the way the world is changing and get on the bandwagon early. Rapid success makes them famous, which allows them to attract huge amounts of money. As these funds grow, new money is added to existing positions. With more money chasing the same fashionable stocks, lofty prices get loftier. The better the performance, the more money flows into the funds and the higher their stocks go.

One day this dynamic inevitably comes to an end. The virtuous cycle suddenly turns vicious. As the popular technology funds get redemptions, their managers are forced to sell. Forced sales bring down stock prices which only results in more redemptions. Fundamentals no longer matter and the baby gets thrown out with the bathwater.

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI; 1.75%) is a good example of how this panic-like behavior creates investment opportunities for level-headed investors. For years, this Latin American eCommerce behemoth was priced for perfection, which they managed to deliver. At the end of last summer, MELI peaked at around $2,000. Then, just like that, with no change in its business prospects, the stock price lost more than 40%. The sentiment changed on a dime. That’s when Mercator began accumulating a position after watching it for many years."

Variety Store
Variety Store

marie-michele-bouchard-SN6HW62ubLA-unsplash

Our calculations show that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) was in 74 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 68 funds in the previous quarter. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) delivered a 10.20% return in the past 3 months.

In March 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Dynasty Dispatch: Early Risers

    D.J. Short discusses some young players on the rise in the first edition of Dynasty Dispatch. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Chipmakers offer steady long-term growth potential, but not every semiconductor stock will be a winner.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Berkshire Hathaway B a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • Shiba Inu, Solana Tokens Among 4 Added to Robinhood

    SHIB, SOL, Polygon’s MATIC and Compound’s COMP tokens were added to Robinhood Crypto.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 5 Years

    This isn't just a pie-in-the-sky prediction. These dividend stocks truly are poised for strong growth.

  • Why AT&T Stock Fell Hard Today

    Investors exited their positions after AT&T officially sold its media content holdings to Discovery.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • 7 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Bill Ackman

    In this article, we discuss 7 best stocks to buy now according to Bill Ackman. To see more stocks in this selection, click 4 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Bill Ackman. Bill Ackman is a billionaire American investor and hedge fund manager, known for his activist investment strategy. He founded his first investment […]

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 79% (or More) That Can Double by 2025

    Since the Great Recession bottom of March 2009, growth stocks have thrived. The recent bear market dive in the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite, coupled with the Federal Reserve shifting its stance on interest rates, has sent a number of previously high-flying growth stocks screaming lower. While the velocity of downside moves in the broader market and growth stocks can, at times, be worrisome, these corrections represent the ideal time to put your money to work.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warns US stocks are heavily overvalued and poised to tumble

    The Scion Asset Management boss highlighted the price-to-sales ratio of the S&P 500 equal-weight index, which has nearly doubled in the past decade.

  • This Buffett Stock Is Down 55% and About to Split: Time to Buy?

    RH is an under-the-radar Buffett stock, and perhaps an underappreciated brand with underappreciated ambitions.

  • AT&T Stock Rises After the Merger. What Do the Charts Say?

    Shares of AT&T are higher on Monday, at last check about 8% up, after the company completed its merger with Discovery on Friday. The split leaves the pure-play AT&T business under AT&T (and the T ticker symbol, while its WarnerMedia business (including HBO) merged into Discovery — hence the WBD ticker symbol. One could make an argument that AT&T is now undervalued vs. Verizon and that Discovery is undervalued vs. other streaming giants, like Netflix and Disney .

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Crashed

    A downgrade from R.W. Baird appears to be to blame for Nvidia stock suffering today -- but Baird isn't entirely to blame. Part of this is Nvidia's own fault. This morning, an analyst at Baird pulled his buy rating from Nvidia and downgraded the shares to neutral -- with a $225 price target that was below Nvidia's closing price from Friday.

  • AMD: What Does the Pensando Acquisition Mean for the Stock? Wells Fargo Weighs In

    With the ink having barely dried following the Xilinx acquisition, last week, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) disclosed that it intends to bring networking startup Pensando under the fold, in a deal said to be worth $1.9 billion. While Wells Fargo’s Aaron Rakers thinks the revenue contribution from the company is likely to be “small,” the analyst believes the “strategic (data center) merits of this acquisition are meaningful.” So, where does Pensando fit in the AMD portfolio? Well for one, Rakers t

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • Amazon pulls trigger on $12.75 billion bond after buying MGM, James Bond franchise

    Amazon sees robust demand Monday for a big debt financing that follows its purchase of the fabled MGM movie and television studio.