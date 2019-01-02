Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTB), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mercantil Bank Holding

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Vice-Chairman & CEO Millar Wilson for US$400k worth of shares, at about US$13.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even if the share price has increased a bit since then.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 61.96k shares worth US$805k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Mercantil Bank Holding insiders. Their average price was about US$13.00. Although they bought at below the recent price of US$13.01 per share, it is good to see that insiders are willing to invest in the company. You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:AMTB Insider Trading January 2nd 19 More

Mercantil Bank Holding Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider buying at Mercantil Bank Holding. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$805k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of Mercantil Bank Holding

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Mercantil Bank Holding insiders own about US$151m worth of shares (which is 29% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Mercantil Bank Holding Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Mercantil Bank Holding. Nice!