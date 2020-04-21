Mercantile Bank Corporation Reports Strong First Quarter 2020 Results

Continued strength in core profitability and solid commercial loan growth highlight quarter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. , April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $10.7 million , or $0.65 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared with net income of $11 .8 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period. Proceeds from a bank owned life insurance claim and a gain on the sale of a former branch facility increased net income in the prior-year period by $1.8 million , or $0.11 per diluted share. Excluding the impacts of these transactions, diluted earnings per share increased $0.04 , or approximately 7 percent, during the current-year first quarter compared to the prior-year first quarter.

"We are very pleased with our first quarter 2020 financial performance, which depicts the ongoing success of certain strategic initiatives," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr. , President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "Our robust financial results reflect solid growth in the commercial loan portfolio, increased fee income, managed overhead costs, and sound asset quality."

First quarter highlights include:

Robust earnings and capital position

Solid growth in key fee income categories

Controlled overhead costs

Strong asset quality

Annualized net commercial loan growth of approximately 5 percent

Residential mortgage loan originations up nearly 200 percent compared to the respective 2019 period

Continued strength in commercial loan and residential loan pipelines

Operating Results

Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $36.9 million during the first quarter of 2020, compared to $37.3 million during the prior-year first quarter. Net interest income during the first quarter of 2020 was $30 .3 million, down $0.3 million , or 1.1 percent, from the first quarter of 2019, reflecting a decreased net interest margin, which more than offset the positive impact of earning asset growth.

The net interest margin was 3.63 percent in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 3.88 percent in the first quarter of 2019. The yield on average earning assets was 4.54 percent during the first quarter of 2020, down from 4.89 percent during the prior-year first quarter primarily due to a decreased yield on commercial loans, which equaled 4.76 percent in the current-year first quarter compared to 5.32 percent in the respective 2019 period. The decreased yield on commercial loans primarily reflected reduced interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee significantly lowering the targeted federal funds rate by 225 basis points during the second half of 2019 and first three months of 2020.

The negative impact of the decreased yield on commercial loans on the yield on average earning assets was partially mitigated by an improved yield on securities, which equaled 4.73 percent and 2.82 percent during the first quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. The increased yield on securities mainly reflected the recording of $1.8 million in accelerated discount accretion on called U.S. Government agency bonds as interest income during the first three months of 2020. No accelerated discount accretion was recorded during the first three months of 2019. The accelerated discount accretion recorded during the first quarter of 2020 positively impacted the net interest margin by 22 basis points. As part of Mercantile's interest rate risk management program, U.S. Government agency bonds are periodically purchased at discounts during rising interest rate environments; if these bonds are called during decreasing interest rate environments, the remaining unaccreted discount amounts are immediately recognized as interest income. The cost of funds declined from 1.01 percent during the first quarter of 2019 to 0.91 percent during the current-year first quarter primarily due to lower rates paid on deposit accounts, reflecting the declining interest rate environment.

Mercantile recorded provision expense of $0.8 million and $0.9 million during the first quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. The provision expense recorded during the first quarter of 2020 was primarily comprised of an increased allocation related to the economic conditions environmental factor; in addition, the provision expense also reflected ongoing net loan growth. The provision expense recorded during the first three months of 2019 mainly reflected ongoing net loan growth.