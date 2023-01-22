Mercantile Bank's (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of March to $0.33. This takes the dividend yield to 4.0%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Mercantile Bank's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

Mercantile Bank has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Based on Mercantile Bank's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 33%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 14.0%. The future payout ratio could be 33% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Mercantile Bank Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.36 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.32. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Mercantile Bank has been growing its earnings per share at 15% a year over the past five years. Mercantile Bank definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Mercantile Bank Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 5 analysts we track are forecasting for Mercantile Bank for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

