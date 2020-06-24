Mercato Adds Analytics Tools to E-Commerce Platform to Help Independent Grocers Get Online and Grow Sales Amid Economic Downturn

E-commerce platform for independently owned grocery & specialty food stores adds sales and market analytics, geo-optimized marketing with AI, seamless POS integration and online growth guarantee

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercato, the online grocery e-commerce platform for independently owned grocery stores, is adding analytics tools and features to its platform to drive sales and help merchants compete against national online grocery companies, supermarket chains and big box stores, giving consumers more options amid the current pandemic. Mercato also offers merchants on its platform an online sales growth guarantee.

Working closely with merchants, Mercato has incorporated state-of-the-art tools and features to help neighborhood markets and chains grow their online sales and thrive despite the weakening economy, including:

Customer & Market Data – Discover products trending in the market area; determine where there are grocery delivery gaps in the community and where to focus marketing.

– Discover products trending in the market area; determine where there are grocery delivery gaps in the community and where to focus marketing. Traffic & Sales Analytics – tracking and reporting for online sales that can be leveraged to enhance in-store product selection and merchandising.

– tracking and reporting for online sales that can be leveraged to enhance in-store product selection and merchandising. Geo-Optimized Marketing with Artificial Intelligence – custom, targeted marketing across digital channels to find customers and drive them to the merchant's online store.

– custom, targeted marketing across digital channels to find customers and drive them to the merchant's online store. Seamless Two-Way POS Integration with ALL POS Providers – includes inventory, pricing and discounts matching in-store with product pricing, inventory, transactions and loyalty programs.

– includes inventory, pricing and discounts matching in-store with product pricing, inventory, transactions and loyalty programs. Complete Web Shopping Experience in Addition to iOS & Android Apps – With an increasing inventory database of over 1.1 million items, stores can quickly build out their online inventory listing so customers can shop a store both at home and on the go. Stores also have the ability to add custom items to their store pages to be made available to order, thus making it possible to digitally shop and order up to 100% of the items sold in-store.

"Many independent grocers are struggling right now with social distancing and the safety precautions they must employ to protect customers and employees amid the COVID-19 crisis. E-commerce is enabling these neighborhood stores to fulfill online orders and compete against Amazon, Walmart and major supermarkets as online grocery sales continue to grow," said Bobby Brannigan, Mercato Founder and CEO. "We've worked closely with these merchants, listening to their pain points and opinions, and developed robust analytics tools and features that will enable them to grow revenue and serve local customers who depend on them. By supporting these stores, we're strengthening the local community economies nationwide. It's really gratifying."

About Mercato

Mercato offers e-commerce and same-day delivery of high-quality groceries and specialty foods from more than 1,000 independently owned stores across the country. Bobby Brannigan, an entrepreneur who grew up working in his parent's grocery store in Brooklyn, NY, created Mercato to level the playing field by bringing online shopping and delivery to independent grocers and their valued customers. For more information, visit Mercato.com.

