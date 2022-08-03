Merced attempted murder suspect arrested for allegedly shooting man in the back

A suspect has been arrested in a recent shooting that happened after a party near 23rd and R streets, leaving a 29-year-old man with injuries.

Joshua Ramirez, 28, was taken into custody after Merced police detectives and members of the department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit officers served a search warrant at his home Wednesday morning, according to a news release,

Ramirez was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony attempted murder, assault with a firearm and participation in criminal street gang activity, according to jail records. He remains in custody in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Police responded to the July 17 shooting just before 1:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 23rd Street. According to police, officers learned that a party had occurred at a residence and that a fight had broken out. During the fight, the victim was shot in the back.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Det. Christian Lupian at 209-385-7844 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.