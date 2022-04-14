Merced CHP investigating death of man, whose body was found near Highway 99 off-ramp

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a man, whose body was found on the shoulder of a Highway 99 off-ramp in Merced on Wednesday.

At 8:19 p.m. the Merced Communications Center and the California Highway Patrol were contacted by the Merced Police Department who informed them of the body, which was on the right shoulder of the southbound Highway 99 off-ramp at V Street, according to a CHP news release.

Investigators arrived on scene and located the man lying on the west shoulder of Highway 99. Merced police were called to the area by a witness who found the man’s body. The witness reported they were walking in the area and noticed the body with “obvious signs of decomposition,” according to to the CHP.

Authorities said the Merced County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the man’s cause of death. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP Investigator O. Martinez at 209-356-6631 or Officer E. McGrath at 209-356-6621. For after hours call 209-356-2900.