Merced city council approves annexation of Virginia Smith Trust land development

Andrew Kuhn
·2 min read

The Merced City Council voted unanimously to approve the annexation of the Virginia Smith Trust General Plan, according to the Merced County Office of Education.

The annexation also received unanimous votes from the Merced County Planning Commission and Merced County Board of Supervisors in 2023.

The trust was created from the will of Smith who was a Merced native. The trust was established as a way to provide scholarships for “worthy, deserving and needy” students in the City of Merced, according to the MCOE. The Merced Superior Court granted a petition to modify the trust in 2023, expanding its ability to serve students throughout Merced County.

Since its inception in 1975, the trust has supported more than 3,000 students through $6 million in scholarships and grants, the MCOE said.

“Virginia Smith created a legacy for the students of Merced by bequeathing land for the purpose of generating annual income to provide scholarships,” said Merced County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steve Tietjen in a news release. “It is this generation’s turn to complete the historic mission of making the dream for scholarships for all qualified students in Merced County a reality. This project will transform Merced from a town with a university to a university town.”

Tietjen also serves as the executive director of the Virginia Smith Trust.

The city council’s decision approved the annexation and pre-zoning of 654 acres of land located near the corner of Lake Road and Cardella Road.

According to the release, City of Merced Mayor Matthew Serratto said the city council’s decision along with the adoption of a pre-annexation development agreement, adoption of the Virginia Smith Trust specific plan, establishment of a plan development and a general plan amendment reflects a commitment from the city to a vibrant future and sustainable growth for UC Merced and the surrounding community.

The Virginia Smith Trust land development will also support the development of a university community which will include restaurants, shops, parks, housing and other community amenities in addition to generating revenue to support the expansion of the trust.

