Merced College surrenders 124 points to Fresno City in Central Valley Conference loss

The Merced College men’s basketball team surrendered a season high in points as the Blue Devils opened up Central Valley Conference play with a 124-108 loss to Fresno City on Wednesday night on Don Reid Court.

The Blue Devils (12-3), who came in ranked No. 13 in the state, gave up a parade of layups and sent the Rams to the free throw line xx times in the loss.

“Our defense is where we want to hang our hat and in two of our losses this year we’ve given up 120 points or close to 120 points,” Merced College coach Allen Huddleston said. “We’re not going to win too many games like that. The game isn’t built like that.”

Merced College sophomore Tyreon Payne (0) goes up for a shot during a 124-108 loss to Fresno City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 at Don Reid Court.

The 108 points was a season high for the Blue Devils, but they trailed by double figures throughout the second half and lost both of their leading scorers Yasir Rowell and Tyreon Payne to fouls.

Powell still finished with 33 points, going 14 of 16 from the free-throw line, before fouling out with over 4 minutes left in the game.

Payne fouled out with 9:57 left and finished with 16 points.

The Blue Devils defeated Fresno City 95-82 earlier this season in the championship of the Modesto City College Tournament.

Merced College sophomore Mateo Tangaan attempts a three-pointer during a 124-108 loss to Fresno City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 at Don Reid Court.

In the rematch Merced College couldn’t slow down the Rams, who scored their 100th point with still 6 minutes left on the clock.

“We had a tough time making shots and our defensive rotations were very, very slow,” Huddleston said. “We were watching the ball and then reacting instead of reacting before the flight of the ball.”

Mateo Tangaan finished with 19 points and Koutland Armstrong added 18 points for Merced College.

Merced College will be back in action when it hosts College of the Sequoias on Saturday at 5 p.m.

High School

Boys Basketball

El Capitan 66, Golden Valley 63 — Braylen Centeno scored 16 and Diego Ultreras added 15 points as the Gauchos handed Golden Valley its first Central California Conference loss.

El Capitan improved to 2-1 in the CCC and 10-8 overall.

Braden Castleton led the Cougars (14-6 overall, 3-1 CCC) with 18 points.

Stone Ridge Christian 90, Westlake 57 — Daijon O’Neil led the Knights with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Stone Ridge Christian improved to 13-6 overall.

Brock Richards finished with 12 points and 22 rebounds for SRC. Marcus Parker added 14 points and Kassius Salazar and Tyler McCabe both scored 13 points.