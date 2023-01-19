Merced coroner identifies man fatally shot by deputy after taking child hostage

A man who was shot to death by a deputy after allegedly holding a juvenile hostage has been identified by the Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office as Adolfo Cruz, 37, according to Deputy Alexandra Britton.

Authorities said deputies were dispatched to a domestic incident at an apartment complex in the 8800 block of Globe Avenue in Dos Palos at about 11:44 a.m. Jan. 13.

Deputies arrived on scene and located the suspect, who allegedly attempted to set fire to an apartment complex.

Britton said it appears Cruz had been living at the residence for a couple of years.

Authorities said Cruz was holding the juvenile hostage inside the residence while armed with a knife. According to Britton, deputies were able to enter the top floor of the building, and Cruz was ultimately shot and killed.

The incident remains under investigation by Merced County Sheriff’s Office and the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the deputy involved in the shooting.