Merced County authorities continue search for Fresno man who went missing on fishing trip

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a Fresno man who went missing while on a fishing trip at a reservoir west of Los Banos.

According to Authorities, 57-year-old Chang Cheng was last seen at about 7 p.m. Thursday, after fishing with family at the San Luis Reservoir State Recreation area near Highway 152 and Vista Point. According to Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Domingue, the Sheriff’s Office continues to search for Cheng. Although authorities have not received any information indicating the man is in the water, the Merced County Search Rescue and Recovery dive team is concentrating efforts in the area where the man was last seen.

“We searched the land and now we’re searching the water thoroughly,” said Domingue.

According to Domingue, at one time roughly 70 personnel were involved in the search for Cheng, including from outside agencies such as the Coast Guard, Bay Area Mountain Rescue, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Madera County Sheriff’s Office, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have utilized multiple resources in their efforts to locate Cheng, including horse teams, K-9 teams and four aircraft. Domingue said it remains a search and rescue effort at this time.

Authorities said the man was reportedly fishing with family members Thursday and told them he was leaving. When his family members returned to where they had parked, they found Cheng’s car but were unable to locate him.

Family members reported Cheng missing Friday morning, and authorities began searching the area.

Authorities said Cheng wears glasses, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and a red/burgundy backpack.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who has seen Cheng or has any information to call 209-385-7445.