Merced County blows whistle on Walmart website selling switchblades, brass knuckles

The Merced County District Attorney’s Office, the California Attorney General’s Office and two other District Attorney’s Offices have reached a settlement with Walmart Inc. for selling illegal weapons online, according to a Merced County District Attorney’s Office news release.

Merced County District Attorney Nicole Silveira announced Tuesday that the settlement is part of a civil consumer protection action with the retail giant for the online sale of weapons. According to authorities, Walmart agreed to pay $500,000 in civil penalties and investigative costs in addition to other reporting and monitoring terms.

The investigation of Walmart was initiated by the Consumer Protection Unit of the Merced County District Attorney’s Office after Walmart was found to be advertising switchblade knives and metal knuckles on the retailer’s online marketplace. According to authorities, Walmart sells its items directly to consumers while also allowing third-party sellers to sell their items on Walmart.com.

The sale, offering for sale and even exposure for sale of switchblade knives or metal knuckles is prohibited by California law, according to the release. Authorities said a civil complaint was filed in Merced County Superior Court and an investigation found that Walmart as well as third parties using its website sold and advertised multiple illegal weapons to consumers in the state. Walmart was found to have shipped the weapons directly to consumers as well as to Walmart stores for pickup, according to the release.

“Brass knuckles sold online are just as dangerous to our community as if they were sold from a store counter,” said Silveira in the news release. “Online retailers must put public safety over profits. We are encouraged by the steps taken by Walmart as a result of our investigation and confident that today’s agreement will put and end to future sales.”

Authorities said Walmart was cooperative when notified of the violations and the retail company has started to improve screening in order to regulate products offered and sold through the company’s website. In addition to civil penalties, a permanent injunction prohibiting the sale of illegal weapons on the website is included in the settlement. According to the release, the company also agreed to both monitoring and reporting requirements for five years.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the company will notify consumers who purchased or received suspected illegal weapons advising them to contact local law enforcement agencies to learn how to property surrender the item, per conditions of the settlement.

The investigation and settlement was led by Deputy District Attorney Mathew Creeper on behalf of the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.