Merced County Coroner identifies man killed in Atwater officer-involved shooting

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Atwater as 36-year-old Korey James Unti of Merced, according to Sheriff’s Deputy Alexandra Britton.

Authorities said on Aug. 13 that the Atwater Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a silver Dodge Durango during an investigation in the 1000 block of Fairway Drive. Unti fled in the vehicle and led officers on a chase to the area of Kelso and Nashua streets.

The Dodge crashed into a parked vehicle and Unti exited the SUV. Officers chased him on foot through an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Crest Road. Authorities said during the chase, Unti pulled a gun and pointed it at a pursuing officer. The officer shot Unti who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Police recovered a firearm from the scene and no officers were injured in the incident. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave and the case has been turned over to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office and the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau at 209-385-7472.